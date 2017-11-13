Blyth make it seven games without loss

Blyth AFC 1-0 Jarrow FC

David Henderson scored the winning goal as Blyth AFC stretched their unbeaten irun to seven games after a 1-0 victory over Jarrow FC, writes Andrew McDonnell.

After an uneventful first-half, Robinson produced a composed finish to put the Braves ahead just eight minutes after half-time.

David Henderson and Max Kirkham were both sent off just four minutes later, but the hosts did manage to see the game through and pick up a vital three points.

The visitors created the first opening of the game on 10 minutes, Kai Elliott’s initial effort was blocked, but the wide man reacted quickly to gather the rebound and strike at Chris Bannon.

However, it wasn’t until just before the half hour mark when the hosts had their first chance. After some great build-up play, Ryan McGorrigan played the ball inside to David Robinson, who struck low at goal and Gary Frater reacted well to get down and push the effort away.

Blyth started to increase the tempo as the half progressed, McGorrigan curled over the bar on 37 minutes, and the two sides went into the break level.

Five minutes after half-time, the home side were denied once more by a brilliant piece of goalkeeping. Bobby Taylor struck across goal from the left and Frater was down well to save he effort.

The Braves didn’t have to wait long for their next opening, and they made the most of it as the deadlock was broken on 53 minutes. A long ball over the top by John Parker was latched upon by Robinson, who struck into the bottom corner.

Just six minutes later, both sides were reduced to 10-men as Henderson and Kirkham were sent off for off-the-ball incidents.