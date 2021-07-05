Blyth Spartans announce friendly with League Two side Hartlepool United. (Photo credit: Kris Hodgetts)

The National League North club have announced Pools will travel to Croft Park on Tuesday, July 27 with kick-off at 7:30pm.

Dave Challinor’s Pools returned to the Football League following a dramatic penalty shootout win over Torquay United in the National League promotion final a few weeks ago.

Spartans boss Michael Nelson and assistant manager Michael Barron are Hartlepool legends having amassed 680 appearances for the County Durham outfit between them.

As a result of the fixture being confirmed, Blyth’s friendly with Morpeth Town has been cancelled.

Nelson’s men were due to face the Highwaymen after the encounter was moved from the original date of August 3 to make way for another opponent, which is still be confirmed.

Spartans’ pre-season programme gets underway this Saturday with a trip to Marske United before they host Middlesbrough under-23s, a week later.

Fixtures for the 2021/22 National League North season will be released at 11am on Wednesday, July 7.

Indeed, excitement is building after a busy summer, which has seen the likes of Dan Maguire, Nathan Buddle, Michael Liddle, Sean Reid and Jordan Watson join the club.

BLYTH’S PRE-SEASON FRIENDLIES

Saturday, July 10: Marske United (A). 12pm kick-off.

Saturday, July 17: Middlesbrough U23s (H). 3pm kick-off.

Wednesday, July 21: North Shields (A). 7:45pm kick-off.

Saturday, July 24: South Shields (H). 3pm kick-off.

Tuesday, July 27: Hartlepool United (H). 7:30pm kick-off.

Saturday, July 31: Hebburn Town (A). 3pm kick-off.

Tuesday, August 3: To be confirmed.