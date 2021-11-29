New Blyth Spartans manager Terry Mitchell led Consett to the 2019/20 Buildbase FA Vase Final. Picture: Paul Harding - The FA/The FA via Getty Images.

Mitchell arrives at Croft Park following a successful two-year spell as Consett manager, where he guided the club to the FA Vase final at Wembley in May this year. ­

He leaves The Steelman top of the Northern League Division One table, seven points clear of second-placed West Auckland Town.

Mitchell is vastly experienced in coaching and management, holding exemplary qualifications and extensive connections, both in the North East and at national professional football clubs.

Mitchell is also a coach in Newcastle United’s academy and foundation.

Previously, he was assistant manager at Gateshead and Stockport County as well as being director of youth development at Hartlepool United.

He has also enjoyed successful managerial spells at Newcastle Blue Star and West Allotment Celtic, where he led the latter to three Northern Alliance titles in four years, and a place in the Northern League.

Tony Platten, chairman of Blyth Spartans, said: “I am delighted that Terry applied for and has subsequently secured the position as manager.

“I look forward to working with him to stabilise and advance the future of the club.

“His enthusiasm for football and his attention to detail was evident during the interview process.

“That Terry decided to leave a very successful club to come to Blyth demonstrates his determination to manage at the highest level possible.”

Mitchell takes charge just two days after Spartans fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at York City and were knocked out the FA Trophy in wintry conditions at the LNER Community Stadium.

Mark Beck put the hosts ahead four minutes in when he converted a low cross.

Blyth pushed for an equaliser but were denied by a series of fine saves by former Spartan Peter Jameson as City booked their place in the third round of the competition.