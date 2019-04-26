Blyth Spartans chairman eager for club to climb football pyramid ahead of big game against Southport

Blyth Spartans chairman Tony Platten has confirmed that the club’s committee are “eager for this club to progress up the pyramid” ahead of Saturday’s crucial home fixture against Southport.

Alun Armstrong’s men head into their meeting with the Sandgrounders knowing that a win would secure them a place in the National League North play-offs.

That would mean the current group of Spartans becoming the first in the club’s history to take part in the play-offs in the second level of the non-league system.

Preparations for the game have been dominated by discussions surrounding the Croft Park club’s future and whether the committee wanted to secure promotion into non-league football’s top-flight.

But Platten confirmed that he is keen to see the club progress and said that promotion through the play-offs would be “the ideal situation for us to end this wonderful season.”.

In a statement released on the club website Platten commented “Saturday is a massive day in the history of Blyth Spartans – for the first time the club has the chance to reach the play-offs of the National League North, and potentially reach the National League.

“This is the biggest game for Blyth in over 40 years.

“The support for the team has been fantastic this season – and those who travelled to FC United of Manchester on Easter Monday are a credit to themselves and a credit to this club.

“It is the fans that are the lifeblood of this club, and there is no better place to watch football at Croft Park when the stands are packed to the rafters, something I would love to see this Saturday when we host Southport.

“Contrary to popular belief, myself and the executive committee are eager for this club to progress up the pyramid, and promotion through the play-offs would be the ideal situation for us to end this wonderful season.”

A big crowd is expected to attend the game at Croft Park as Armstrong and his players look to write themselves into the club’s history books.

A win would secure a top seven finish, but the result could be inconsequential if play-off rivals AFC Telford United and Bradford (Park Avenue) are beaten at York City and Chorley respectively.

Platten called on the North East football community to get behind his club and admitted that he will appreciate every supporter that goes through the turnstile on Saturday.

“We need your support this weekend more than ever – a huge crowd will help the team sent out by Alun Armstrong to continue their unrivalled form, and they deserve as many people through the gate as possible on this six-match winning run and nine-game unbeaten streak.

“Can we approach the 3,644 that attended the Birmingham City FA Cup game? Perhaps that’s a pipe dream but we appreciate every supporter who comes through those turnstiles and supports the side.

“Look forward to seeing as many of you at Croft Park on Saturday as possible and thank you once again for your support this season.”

Tickets for the game are priced at £12 (adults), £7 (65 years and above), £5 (11-16 years and students with a valid student ID) and children aged up to 10 are free if they are accompanied by an adult.