Blyth Spartans cruise into next round of FA Youth Cup after thrashing Darlington

Blyth Spartans advanced into the next round of the FA Youth Cup. (Photo credit: Jack Bramley)

The young Spartans, with first-team manager Michael Nelson on the touchline, asserted their control early by taking the lead on five minutes through the pace of Joseph Hands.

Darlo were then reduced to 10 men after a shirt tug on Jamie Norvell prevented him from going through on goal.

An error from the visiting goalkeeper then gifted Blyth their second on 17 minutes as Jay Errington tapped home into an empty net.

A precise crossfield pass by captain Matthew Dopson was controlled brilliantly by Hands before slotting him a third.

Norvell had previously threatened to score a spectacular goal and that came true on 54 minutes when a fierce strike from outside the box.

Norvell doubled his tally eight minutes later. The Darlo goalkeeper did well to deny Hands a hat-trick but Norvell tapped home the follow-up.

Substitute Matty Nesbitt then added a sixth from the penalty spot.

On the victory, coach Marc Nash said: “To play at Croft Park in front of a crowd is a good experience.

“I said in the changing rooms, they’ve got that one off their back now where they’ve played in front of fans here.

“The game in two weeks time will be a tougher test but they’ve had that experience so they should hopefully be stronger for it.

“The Blyth first-team is doing well at the moment, so it just goes along with the buzz that is already around.”