Blyth Spartans host Alfreton Town in National League North opener as 2021/22 fixtures are released

Blyth Spartans host Alfreton Town in their 21/22 National League North opener.

Michael Nelson’s men head into the new season with renewed optimism after a frantic summer of signings – with fans favourites Dan Maguire, Nathan Buddle, Jordan Watson, Michael Liddle and Sean Reid among those to join.

Having battled relegation for the previous two years, Blyth are hopeful of better times ahead during the upcoming season, which gets underway on Saturday, August 14 when Alfreton visit Croft Park.

Spartans travel to Kidderminster Harriers for their first away trip before ending the opening month of August against AFC Telford United at home and Farsley Celtic away.

Blyth host Darlington in one of six North East derbies on Saturday, September 11. The return fixture at Blackwell Meadows is Saturday, March 5.

Boxing Day sees Nelson’s side travel to rivals Gateshead before The Heed come to to South East Northumberland on New Year’s Day.

Spennymoor Town visit Croft Park on Tuesday, December 28, while a visit to The Brewery Field falls on Monday, April 18.

Spartans’ final home game of the season is against Curzon Ashton on Monday, May 2 before finishing up at Gloucester City, seven days later.

Blyth enter the FA Cup at the second qualifying stage, which takes place on Saturday, September 18.

BLYTH SPARTANS’ FIXTURES IN FULL

Saturday, August 14 – Alfreton Town (H)

Saturday, August 21 – Kidderminster Harriers (A)

Saturday, August 28 – AFC Telford United (H)

Monday, August 30 – Farsley Celtic (A)

Saturday, September 4 – Brackley Town (H)

Saturday, September 11 – Darlington (H)

Saturday, September 25 – Chester (A)

Saturday, October 9 – Chorley (H)

Saturday, October 16 – Hereford (A)

Saturday, October 23 – Boston United (H)

Monday, October 25 – Bradford (Park Avenue) (A)

Saturday, October 30 – York City (A)

Saturday, November 6 – Leamington (H)

Saturday, November 13 – Kettering Town (A)

Saturday, November 20 – Guiseley (H)

Saturday, December 4 – AFC Fylde (A)

Saturday, December 11 – Southport (H)

Sunday, December 26 – Gateshead (A)

Tuesday, December 28 – Spennymoor Town (H)

Sunday, January 2 – Gateshead (H)

Saturday, January 8 – Curzon Ashton (A)

Saturday, January 15 – Gloucester City (H)

Saturday, January 22 – Alfreton Town (A)

Saturday, January 29 – Leamington (A)

Saturday, February 5 – York City (H)

Saturday, February 12 – Kettering Town (H)

Saturday, February 9 – Guiseley (A)

Tuesday, February 22 – Southport (A)

Saturday, February 26 – AFC Fylde (H)

Saturday, March 5 – Darlington (A)

Saturday, March 12 – Chester (H)

Saturday, March 19 – Chorley (A)

Tuesday, March 22 – Bradford (Park Avenue) (H)

Saturday, March 26 – Hereford (H)

Saturday, April 2 – Boston United (A)

Saturday, April 9 – AFC Telford United (A)

Friday, April 15 – Farsley Celtic (H)

Monday, April 18 – Spennymoor Town (A)

Saturday, April 23 – Kidderminster Harriers (H)

Saturday, April 30 – Brackley Town (A)

Monday, May 2 – Curzon Ashton (H)