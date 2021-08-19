Blyth Spartans strengthen partnership with Team Valley-based SOS Group

Blyth Spartans have extended their partnership with Team Valley-based SOS Group.

The Team Valley-based business have agreed to a third year providing a sleeve sponsor for Spartans home and away kits and have increased the level of pitch-side advertising at Croft Park throughout the new season.

SOS will also give support for key figures behind the scenes at Spartans as they provide the club with a photocopier and laser printer to assist with retail operations and matchday administration.

Andrew Skelton, director at SOS Group, revealed the reason behind their decision to extend their support for the club into a third season.

He said: “We’re extremely proud of our association with Blyth Spartans and it really means something to us seeing our name on the shirts when the players run out.

“This is a club firmly rooted in its local community and we all want to see it do well.

“My colleagues and I have thoroughly enjoyed the pre-season games and we’re all looking forward to a competitive season with lots of football played in front of supporters once again.”

Spartans chairman Tony Platten added: "SOS have continued to support the club through 18 months of anguish caused by the Covid pandemic and we are hopeful that the momentum that is now behind the new squad that we have at Croft Park will reward all of our sponsors with increased crowds and media exposure.