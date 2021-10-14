Blyth Spartans under-18s clinch historic FA Youth Cup First Round Proper place

Blyth Spartans under-18s advanced into the FA Cup First Round Proper.

That is because the young Spartans advanced into the First Round Proper of the FA Youth Cup with a 4-2 victory over AFC Fylde at Croft Park on Wednesday night.

It’s some achievement for the Tyne Met college students, who have advanced past Darlington, Billingham Town, Gateshead and Fylde to reach this stage.

Depending on the cup draw, the youngsters could face a League One or League Two team next, with the tie scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 6.

Although a 4-2 scoreline sounds relativity comfortable, the young Spartans had to dig deep, particularly in the second-half.

Jamie Norvell scored his fourth and fifth goal in the competition with two goals in six minutes.

His first was a left-footed strike from 25 yards before adding to his tally when he produced a composed finish with his opposite foot.

Fylde pulled a goal back out of nothing. A corner into the box was met by Kieran Jones, whose header looped over goalkeeper Callum Elliott.

But the goal of the night fell to no other than left-back Dawson Carr. With his supposedly weaker right foot, the left-back struck a shot into the top corner, leaving the visiting ‘keeper with no chance.

Fylde searched for an early second-half goal and got it through Nathan Cliffe.

They maintained their pressure before Owen Mitchell wrapped up the cup tie for Spartans in the fourth minute of injury time.