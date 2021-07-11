Blyth Town manager Michael Connor reflects on 'surreal' FA Vase draw

Blyth Town manager Michael Connor. (Photo credit: Bob Smith)

The Northern League Division Two newcomers have been handed a bye in the first qualifying round of the competition.

However, the name of Blyth Town will return to the Vase for the first time since 2017 with a second qualifying round home tie against either West Allotment Celtic or North West Counties League club Steeton.

They meet at Allotment’s new East Palmersville Sports Pavilion home on the weekend of Saturday, September 11 for the right to face Town at Gateway Park two weeks later.

Connor is excited by the prospect of seeing his young side get a chance to shine in a competition synonymous with Northern League success.

He told The NPL: “I think it’s made the lads realise what the Northern League is all about and, without any disrespect to the Northern Alliance or their cups, this feels extra special.

“We will do our homework on both clubs, we will get the lowdown, so it’s interesting.

“When I came back to the club, we had goals and dreams, one of them was to give these young lads a chance to sample a special occasion.

“The FA Vase will give us that and it’s all a bit surreal to think we are back in there.

“I am trying to take it all in, it’s all happening quickly, but I love the club and I love everything that is happening.