Bowey resigns as Ash manager

Ashington CFC are looking for a new manager after Steve Bowey resigned on Monday evening, writes Brian Bennett.

Bowey - who had been in charge for 15 months - and his backroom staff of Gareth McAlindon, Steve Harrison and physio Gary Neasham – have all left Woodhorn Lane.

The club released a statement which also confirmed that Ian Skinner will take interim charge until the end of the campaign.

Club chairman Brian Shotton said: “I am very disappointed Steve has left the club but fully understand and accept the reasons for doing so. As has been well documented, the club is in a very tight financial position and following further financial reviews, we have had no alternative but to make difficult decisions that will see us through until the end of the season when we can fully take stock of the situation on the football side of the club.”