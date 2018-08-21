Braves top the Northern League

North Shields 0-2 Blyth AFC

Blyth AFC sit top of the Northern League Division One table after a comfortable 2-0 victory over North Shields at the Daren Persson Stadium, writes Andrew McDonnell.

Bobby Taylor fired the visitors ahead after just seven minutes when he struck across goal and into the bottom corner.

And the Braves doubled their advantage on 40 minutes when Dan Wilson’s cross was headed home by an unmarked Michael Chilton from around two-yards out.

Blyth had plenty of chances to add to their tally in the second half, but saw the game through for a routine three points.

The visitors started on the front foot and the early pressure paid off as they took the lead after just seven minutes.

Chilton’s tackle on the edge of the hosts’ penalty area played the ball out to McRoberts and the winger found the advancing Taylor, who fired across and into the bottom corner.

The hosts’ first real opening came on 25 minutes, a low cross/shot was pushed away by Chris Bannon and then cleared up the pitch.

McRoberts was causing real problems for the Robins and went close to doubling Blyth’s lead on 27 minutes when he skipped past three players and curled inches wide.

Craig Spooner’s shot, a minute later, continued to rise as the Braves found themselves on top and were dominating.

Taylor had a shot deflected wide, but on 40 minutes, a second goal was scored by the visitors and they certainly warranted their two-goal lead. Wilson’s cross sailed in to the box and an unmarked Chilton headed home from two-yards out.

In the second half, the two sides exchanged chances around 70 minutes, with Callum Johnston slicing wide and Craig McFarlane firing a free-kick under the wall and at the keeper.

The final 15 minutes of the game belonged to the visitors as they pinned their opponents into their own half and created a hatful of chances.

However, they were unable to convert any of them to extend their advantage, but were happy to take the three points which puts them top of the pile.