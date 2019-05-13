Buffs win Sunday League decider

Ashington RAOB at home against Amble Tavern was a title decider. The Buffs just needed to avoid defeat to lift the crown, but they made hard work of it.

The Buffs were 4-0 up at one stage, but Amble, in their last game, came fighting back to 4-3. However, the clock beat them, so the Buffs are champions.

Damien Stevens led the scoring for Ashington with a hat-trick and Chad Miller scored their other goal. Scoring for the Tavern were Josh Hay (2) and Ross Gair.

Nesham Victory won at home 4-0 against East Chevington. Goals for the Vic came from David Lillico (2), Marc Ord and Liam McKee.

Division One saw champions Ashington Town Mortimer win 10-5 at home against Ellington Plough.

Leading the scoring for the Mortimer were Jonny McGurk and Marc Donaghey with two each. Further goals came from Lee Bamford, Steven Patterson, Jai Choy, Daniel Hartshorn, Cameron Elliott and Calum Johnson. Bryen Atklin led the scoring for the Plough with two. and Jack Hunter, Tom Rolt and Ryan Prauschke also netted.