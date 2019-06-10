Busy week as Clark builds

New Blyth Spartans manager Lee Clark has had a busy first week in the job, holding several meetings with a number of last year’s squad.

Clark, installed as Blyth’s new boss on Saturday, has immediately begun his preparations for the 2019/20 campaign after tying down Robbie Dale, Ryan Hutchinson and Jack Butler to new deals.

Dale, 34, returns to the club for the 15th consecutive season. Now the club’s record holder for appearances with 643, he’ll look to add to the impressive mark in the coming season.

Joining him in the Spartans dressing room will be central defender Hutchinson, who returns after missing the entire 2018/19 season with a knee injury. ‘Hutchy’ will be keen to return to the form than earned him an England ‘C’ call up during the 2017/18 campaign at the heart of the Spartans defence.

Meanwhile, Newcastle Benfield duo Joe Robson and Jake Orrell have become Clark’s first new signings of the summer.

Beginning his career at Gateshead, Robson moved to North Shields in 2017 before joining Benfield, one year later – working under former Spartans boss Tom Wade.

The 19 year-old is a versatile player and has often featured in the past at centre back, right back, centre midfield and right wing.

Orrell started his career in Sunderland’s academy, though joined Gateshead into 2015 following his release from the Black Cats

The former Hartlepool United player also had a spell with Chesterfield in League One and has also been with Spennymoor Town and Benfield.