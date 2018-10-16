Chairmanship change at Ash

Ian Lavery has stepped down as chairman of Ashington FC after a tenure of more than a decade, writes Brian Bennett.

In a statement released by the club on Sunday evening, Mr Lavery stated that the time pressures involved with his post as MP for Wansbeck made it impossible for him to continue in the role.

Brian Shotton, who has a long affiliation with the club, has taken over the role and spoke about a new era for the club. “Ian leaves behind a dedicated team of volunteers and facilities that are a world away from those first provided when the club was moved out of the town centre to make way for its redevelopment,” he said.

“I am under no illusions about the challenges that running a football club at this level can bring but I am excited at the prospect of continuing to build the club and to ensure that it remains a focal point of the community.”