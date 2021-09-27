Charity walkers set to do it again

Putting their best foot forward from a 7am start at South Shields, the intention of the group is to arrive at Woodhorn Lane in time for the start of Ashington’s Ebac Northern League first division encounter against Newcastle Benfield which kicks off at 3pm.

Over the four years, the walkers have raised in the region of £15,000 for Prostate Cancer UK and Neil Dickinson and Wez Saunders, two of the group from ‘Wor march for men’ said: “We have adopted the catch phrase this time of ‘five years, five clubs one walk.’ We are visiting five clubs starting at South Shields FC then walking to North Shields FC, Whitley Bay FC and Blyth Spartans FC before heading home to Ashington - hopefully in time for the match against Newcastle Benfield. There were seven or eight of us on the first walk – now on Saturday there are around 20 all of whom want to join in and help us raise a bit more money for charity.”