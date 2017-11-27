Chilton nets a Blyth hat-trick

Michael Chilton scored a hat-trick as Blyth AFC moved up to second in the table after a 5-1 win over Jarrow FC, writes Andrew McDonnell.

Chilton opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 12 minutes, and David Robinson doubled Blyth’s advantage on 29 minutes.

Robinson rattled the crossbar on the stroke of half-time, but the hosts pulled a goal back on 50 minutes through Kris Allen.

Chilton scored two inside the space of 14 second half minutes, with Liam Gillesphey scoring a stunner in between, as the Braves ran out convincing winners.

Jon McDonald and Ian Skinner made one change to the side that beat Billingham Town 4-0 last Saturday, with Cameron Fenton making his debut in place of Gary Day.

It was the visitors that had the first chance of the game, Bobby Taylor curled an effort wide of Mark English’s goal from the edge of the area.

Three minutes later, Paul Antony struck at goal and Steven Graham dived across and pushed the ball away with his arm. Chilton stepped up and slotted the penalty home.

Blyth had the wind in their sails, Fenton and Robinson went close to doubling the visitors’ advantage, however, it wasn’t long until the Braves did just that.

Taylor’s cross to the back post was headed back into the centre of the penalty area by Fenton. Robinson reacted quickly and swept the ball home just before the half-hour mark.

Jarrow’s chances were few and far between during the first 45 minutes, one of the few chances come through Peter Kane, who volleyed over the bar on 32 minutes.

Taylor struck at the ‘keeper before the visitors broke out from the back quickly and were inches away from scoring a third. Chilton played Robinson through on goal, the skipper drove towards goal and rattled the crossbar.

Jordan Mellish headed inches wide three minutes after the half-time, but the hosts pulled one back soon after. Graham’s throw in wasn’t dealt with and Allen put the ball in the net.

The Braves were on the back foot for the opening period, but found their feet once more and restored their two-goal advantage just before the hour mark.

Fenton’s cross-field pass allowed Taylor to burst down the left side, the wide man helped the ball on to Robinson, who helped the ball on first time. Chilton gathered the ball and slotted the ball home for his second of the game.

Blyth were certainly enjoying themselves and added two more goals within the space of three minutes. Gillesphey rifled into the top corner from 25-yards out on 70 minutes.

Chilton then completed his hat-trick soon after, Taylor played the ball across the penalty area and the striker tapped home from close range.

Robinson fired into the side-netting a minute later, and the visitors looked likely to assert their dominance even further.

Ryan McGorrigan struck low at the ‘keeper, while Mellish’s header on 84 minutes was cleared off the line by Jake Armitage.