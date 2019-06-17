Clark signs 11 new players

New Blyth Spartans’ manager Lee Clark has been a busy man since his appointment into the Croft Park hotseat.

So far he has signed 11 players ahead of the new season and appointed Gary Neasham as the club physio.

Clark has re-signed Ryan Hutchinson, Lewis Horner, Jack Butler and Robbie Dale from the side that finished 6th last season and has worked hard to bring others through the door.

So far Tom Devitt has joined from Gateshead, Anthony Callaghan from South Shields, Michael Sweet from Consett and four players from Newcastle Benfield – defender Rhys Evans, midfielder Joe Robson and strikers Jake Orrell and Dale Pearson. James Martin also registered with the club but has decided to pursue other opportunities.

“They all have a real desire to play at this level and improve, but they also want to kick on and play at the highest level possible which is what excited me about this job.

“I want to develop young players, I want to develop a squad and give them the opportunity to showcase their talents.

“We have got 11 players signed up, but we have not even scratched the surface of where we need to be to compete.

And that work is unrelenting, Clark has players clamouring at his door:

“It’s 24/7, I am getting inundated with players for every position and I am just trying to sift through and meet as many of them as I can.”

Since taking up the post. Clark has been in touch with all those available from last years’ squad along with meeting numerous players at Croft Park.