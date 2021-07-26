Colliers are looking strong in the goalkeeping department

Ashington manager Ian Skinner.

As the clock continues to tick down towards the start of the new season and Saturday’s curtain raiser for the Wansbeck side at Penrith (July 31), Skinner was bullish but frank about the ‘competition’ for the number one spot after ex stopper Karl Dryden put pen to paper last week.

Dryden will now be vying with Adam McHugh for the position between the posts and the boss said: “Arguably, I don’t think any team in the league will have goalkeepers on their books who are as good as McHugh and Dryden.”

The Woodhorn Lane club also announced Jordan Summerly and Ryan McGorrigan as their latest signings: “It’s going to be tough keeping both McHugh and Dryden happy but it is competition for places and that’s what we want.”

Skinner watched his side win their final pre season warm up – a charity match - with Dean Briggs notching both goals in a 2-0 result against Heaton Stannington at the weekend. A bucket collection was held with the proceeds going to the Daft As A Brush Cancer Patient Care organisation.

However the announcement of his squad for Saturday’s trip to Cumbria has been clouded by a couple of injuries – with Skinner keeping the identity of the players under wraps: “Those players have until Thursday to prove their fitness otherwise they will be ruled out,” he said.

On Summerly, Skinner said: “I’ve tried to sign him for Ashington a couple of times. He has missed the bulk of the last two seasons with injury and has decided to play his football with us and I see no reason why after a run of games, he can’t get back to the level he showed previously which was of a very high standard.”