Colliers launch new junior section

Ashington AFC have taken another huge step forward by offering youth football provision, with the launch of Ashington AFC Juniors for the impending new season.

First team manger Ian Skinner said: “Ashington AFC Juniors will build upon the provision already provided by the club via our first team and reserve team squads.

“The aim for them is to provide a thriving junior section, with the target of providing playing opportunities from under fives, with teams from under seven through to under 18 providing direct links into the senior teams.

“Ashington AFC Juniors – which will sit within the overall club structure – will enable the club to provide a clear pathway for local talent to flourish whilst wearing the Ashington AFC badge and colours.”