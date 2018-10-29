Colliers show their character

Whitley Bay 1-1 Ashington

Ashington bounced back after being stunned by their Cup exit in midweek against West Allotment Celtic, to claim a well deserved share of the spoils against Whitley Bay at Hillheads Park on Saturday writes Brian Bennett.

Following the Techflow Marine Northumberland Senior Cup 5-1 thrashing, Colliers boss Steve Bowey had stated that he was ‘embarrassed’ by his sides performance – but after Saturday’s 1-1 draw he said: “I wanted a reaction from the players after the display and defeat against West Allotment Celtic – and I got one. It was a proper gritty showing today with loads of desire and a will to win a game of football and credit to the lads for responding in the way they did.”

Whitley opened the scoring through Kieran Brannen’, but Ashington replied through Atkinson in the second half.