Colliers’ signings in the pipeline

The cold snap took its toll on Saturday as only three matches out of the scheduled eleven in the Ebac Northern League’s first division survived.

Ashington’s home clash against Newton Aycliffe was a casualty of the dip in temperatures with local referee Adam Nichol giving the ‘thumbs down’ decision as the Woodhorn Lane surface was frozen.

Colliers boss Steve Bowey expressed his disappointment but was philosophical about the verdict and immediately called his players in for a training session.

“Obviously we wanted to build on Tuesday night’s fantastic result and great squad performance at Dunston,” he said. “But we cannot predict the weather. I wanted the lads to keep ticking over so we had a good training session instead.”

Ashington now move on to Friday night’s home clash (December 15) against a Bishop Auckland side who have had an upsurge in form with five wins from their last eight matches. Kick off at Woodhorn Lane will be 7.30pm and Bowey added: “With Ryan Bell, Chris Carr and James Taylor getting more fitness under their belts, the squad is looking quite healthy.”

However, Dale Pearson will miss the game as he is automatically ruled out through suspension. Bowey admitted to having potential signings in the pipeline whilst striker Callum Johnston has moved on to Whitley Bay.

“I have spoken to one or two players over the past few weeks and we have a few in the pipeline but at this moment in time, I’m quite happy with the squad as it is,” he said.

“Whitley Bay put seven days in for Callum (Johnston) a few weeks ago and he has decided to leave. I’m disappointed he has gone because he is a young lad who is still learning his trade and I felt that Ashington was the place for him - but I wish him all the best.”

Meanwhile, the Colliers face the prospect of a busy schedule before and after Christmas with three games in the space of six days. On Thursday December 21, they are away to Newcastle Benfield; on Saturday December 23 they travel to Penrith before facing local neighbours Morpeth Town on Boxing Day where kick off is at noon

“I’m gutted that the game with Benfield has been inserted because I was supposed to be at a party!” said Bowey,