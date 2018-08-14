Colliers were ‘embarrassing’

Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round

Ashington 0 Knaresborough Town 2

Ashington crashed out of the Emirates FA Cup against Northern Counties East Premier Division outfit Knaresborough Town at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday with Colliers assistant manager Gareth McAlindon describing the performance as ‘embarrassing’, writes Brian Bennett.

A goal on the stroke of half-time by Ben Cohen with striker Colin Heath doubling the tally 10 minutes after the interval, was enough to put the Wansbeck side out of the competition at the first hurdle for the second time in three seasons.

McAlindon said: “It’s been a bad start to the campaign for us. In the first two league games against Blyth AFC and Hebburn, we conceded early goals. Today, although we showed a bit of resilience

early on, we lacked any sort of invention or quality with the ball.