Committed to the Ashington cause

Ashington FC.

Over the past week, the boss has seen club captain Wayne Buchanan and goalkeeper Conor Grant both leave Woodhorn Lane and Skinner said of their departures to North Shields and Hebburn Town respectively:

“I made both Wayne and Conor an offer but unfortunately they thought their futures lay elsewhere and that’s their decision. First and foremost, the interests of Ashington FC are the number one priority and I only want players who are committed to our cause. We have been back in pre season training for two weeks now and we’ve managed to bring a few players in.”

“The group of players we have got are committed to Ashington and that’s fantastic and it’s our job as a management team to get them to work together and build a harmony as well as camaraderie. We will make sure everyone is prepared for the start of the season and it will be a completely different Ashington to last season.”