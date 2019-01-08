Dale nets his 200th goal for Spartans

Blyth Spartans 1-1 Alfreton Town

Robbie Dale got his 200th goal for Spartans in a heated game that ended in a draw that continues Blyth’s unbeaten run to 12 games.

Alfreton opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Tom Allan headed home a corner.Spartans equalised in the 37th minute when Ramsbottom handled the ball outside the box and Blyth were awarded a free kick. Dale scored the resulting free kick to level the score and get him to 200 goals for Blyth.

Blyth had the first chance of the match in the sixth minute when Holmes ran down the left and cut into the box. His shot was deflected and fell at the feet of Oliver outside the box, whose shot went wide of the far post.

It was a fairly uneventful first half. Maguire had a chipped effort which was easily saved by Ramsbottom.

Alfreton went close when Clackstone had an audacious strike from outside the box that went over the bar.

The away side did score three minutes later, however, when Allan headed home from a corner to give Alfreton the lead in the 33rd minute.

Blyth got a free kick when Ramsbottom came out of his box and handled the ball. The ref booked the keeper and Dale stepped up to take the free kick. He scored low in the bottom corner of the goal to equalise for Blyth and to make it a double century of goals for him in a Spartans’ shirt.

Alfreton started the second half strong as Peniket crafted himself a chance as he got the ball on the right wing, cut onto his left foot and tried to curl it into the net but his shot went over the bar.

The visitors continued to put pressure on Blyth and in the 61st minute, Ramsbottom hoofed the ball up the pitch, Peniket took it down, ran into the box and had a shot across goal that went wide of the far post.

In the 78th minute, a poor pass back to Ramsbottom created a chance for Blyth as Maguire charged it down and the keeper kicked it against Maguire but the ball went over the bar.

The final chance of the game fell to Dale in the 82nd minute. Oliver whipped in a corner that was headed away but only as far as Dale who volleyed it wide of the far post.

Blyth’s next game will be at Croft Park against Boreham Wood in the FA Trophy on Saturday, January 12.