Dan Maguire feeling back at home after firing first Blyth Spartans goal since returning from Darlington

Blyth Spartans striker Dan Maguire. (Photo credit: Bill Broadley)

The former York City and Darlington striker returned to Croft Park earlier this summer and got off the mark with the decisive goal in Wednesday night’s thrilling 4-3 friendly win at Northern League club North Shields.

New signings Karl Byrne, JJ O’Donnell and Josh Gillies were all on the score-sheet for Michael Nelson’s men – but it was Maguire that grabbed his side’s second pre-season win inside four days with a clinical finish in second-half injury-time.

The 28-year-old frontman revealing he is loving life back at a club where he plundered his way to 159 goals in 310 appearances during his previous seven-year stint in green and white.

He told The Leader: “It’s good to get off the mark and get another 45 minutes in the tank. I feel as fit as I ever have done.

“I’ve had a couple of unlucky seasons and the stop-start season probably didn’t help me but I am looking forward to this season and it’s like I have never been away to be honest.

“It’s great, I love it and I think people know what the club means to me.”

Maguire spent time at York City and Darlington before returning to Northumberland in May.

Indeed, there is renewed hope and enthusiasm at Croft Park after a hectic summer in the transfer market as several former favourites returned to the club.

The impressive recruitment drive played a part in persuading Maguire to return and the striker is hoping to help the club move on from two difficult years of fighting relegation.

“There is no reason why we can’t go anywhere and compete,” he explained.

“We just want to finish as high as we possibly can this year.

“We have a good squad, pre-season is going well and long may that continue.

“It was a big thing knowing we were going to have a competitive squad.