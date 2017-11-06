Day double as Blyth AFC beat Alnwick

Alnwick Town 2-3 Blyth AFC

Gary Day scored a brace to ease Blyth AFC past Alnwick Town at St James’ Park, writes Andrew McDonnell.

Day’s first goal broke the deadlock on 21 minutes, but the hosts found themselves level just four minutes later through Chris Laidlaw.

Bobby Taylor restored Blyth’s lead and Day netted his second, on the hour, just two minutes after Stephen Young rattled the crossbar at the other end.

Young did pull one back for Alnwick after the striker capitalised on a mistake at the back, but the Braves held on for a crucial three points and moved up to fifth in the Northern League table.

Day opened the scoring when he turned his man and found the back of the net via a deflection.

Alnwick struck back four minutes later when Lewis Robson played the ball in and Laidlaw struck first time over Chris Bannon.

The Braves managed to restore their advantage on 37 minutes. Day’s shot was blocked in the area and Taylor rifled the loose ball over the ‘keeper.

The Braves wenrt 3-1 up in the second half when Day shrugged off his marker before striking into the bottom corner.

The hosts managed to pull a goal back seven minutes later. A mistake by substitute Matthew Tumilty was capitalised on by Young, who broke through on goal before slotting into the bottom corner.