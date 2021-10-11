Defeats for Blyth Town and Bedlington Terriers

Northern League.

Blyth Town went down 1-0 away to Tow Law, whilst Bedlington Terriers were on the receiving end of a 7-0 hammering away to league leaders Heaton Stannington.

Blyth travelled to Tow Law hoping to show similar form, but gain a better result following their 3-2 defeat to local rivals Ashington in the Northumberland Senior Cup in midweek.

They started reasonably well and managed to hold their hosts to 0-0 at the break, but in the 51st minute the home side got the breakthrough when they netted from a corner.

Town tried to force an equaliser but were unable to find their way back into the match.

The defeat leaves Blyth 14th in the table on 16 points. On Saturday (October 16) they are home to Willington, who are just one place and one point behind them in the division.

Meanwhile, Bedlington lost heavily away to Heaton Stannington, who have lost only two of their 18 games and sit top of the the table on 44 points. Terriers, who are currently in 16th place have 15 points.

The home side scored twice in three minutes (16 and 19) in the first half and led 2-0 at the break.

But Bedlington went on to concede another five goals after the break as Heaton turned up the heat and they ran out comfortable winners.