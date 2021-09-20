Defeats for Town and the Terriers

Northern League.

In a close match, the only goal of the game was scored by the home side in the 31st minute following a corner.

This followed on from a 2-1 away win over Birtley Town in midweek when both their goals came from Johnston, one in each half, split by an equaliser from Tanoh in the 73rd minute

Blyth, who are 13th in the Division 2 table, were home to Washington this midweek and on Saturday are home again to West Allotment Celtic in the FA Vase.

It wasn’t the best of weeks for Bedlington Terriers who suffered two defeats.

In midweek the Terriers lost 3-1 away to Newcastle University.

The home side got off to a good start and opened the scoring after only two minutes, which was the only goal of the first half.

Just five minutes into the second half they doubled their advantage. Sado Djalo pulled one back for the Northumbrians after 66 minutes, but on 80 minutes the Uni added a third to secure the victory.

On Saturday, Bedlington lost 6-1 away to Sunderland West End. The hone side netted three goals in each half with the Terriers’ only riposte being a 19th minute consolation which got them back to 2-1.