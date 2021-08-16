Deja vu as Ashington fail to hang onto lead

Action from Saturday's game between Ashington and Ryhope. Picture by Ian Brodie.

Only last week, the Colliers were knocked out of the Emirates FA Cup 4-3 by Newcastle Benfield after holding a 2-1 lead with ten minutes to go.

On Saturday, the Wansbeck side wrestled back the initiative with a piece of magic from Dean Briggs putting them back in front against Sunderland Ryhope CW – only to then concede two goals in the closing stages and consequently throw away their unbeaten home tag after only their second Ebac Northern League first division outing of the new season at Woodhorn Lane.

In truth, and just like against Benfield, the visitors were worthy winners – only manager Ian Skinner must be pulling his hair out as Ashington’s inability to see out matches when they are ahead.

In the ninth minute, Ryan McGorrigan was fouled 20 yards out and Max Cowburn expertly curled the resultant free kick around the wall and inside ‘keeper James Winter’s left hand post.

Briggs and McGorrigan then both went close before the visitors got the upper hand before half-time, McCorrigan twice clearing off the line before James Ellis skied the ball over from six yards.

In the second half the pressure continued to mount and it came as no surprise when in the 64th minute, Ellis headed across McHugh from a cross by Hird for the equaliser.

But for all their lack of fluidity, skipper Briggs put the Colliers back in front with 13 minutes left on the clock, cutting inside before he unleashed a glorious right footer from the edge of the area which went in off the far post.

In the 85th minute, Ryhope got on terms for a second time after a cross from the left was diverted into his own net by Curtis Coppen.

And the situation went from bad to worse in the final minute of the 90 when the ball came over from the right and was sliced across the face of goal with substitute Karl Southern hammering in from on the line.

In stoppage time, following a free-kick, a header by Tom Bramley came back off the bar and was cleared.