Deverdics returns after 10 years

Blyth Spartans AFC have confirmed the signing of Nicky Deverdics, who returns to Croft Park 10 years after his first spell.

Monday, 12th July 2021, 1:52 pm
Deverdics was a regular under Mick Tait during his solitary season – appearing 45 times and scoring three goals as the team narrowly missed out on the Conference North play-offs in 2010/11.

Before joining Spartans, the former Newcastle United youngster spent time at Gateshead, Bedlington Terriers, Gretna – where helped the club from Division Three up to the Scottish Premier League – and Barnet.

After one season at Blyth, Deverdics travelled between Iceland, England and the Faroe Islands with Bi/Bolungarvik, Team Northumbria and Alfreton Town and Tvoroyrar Boltfelag.

A successful trial landed Deverdics a contract at National League side Dover Athletic, where he played a vital role as the Whites finished 5th in the division in 15/16 – scoring 14 times and clocking up 17 assists.

Almost 100 appearances later, Deverdics opted for a return to the North East with Hartlepool United in League Two before making the switch to Wrexham after two years.

The 33-year-old captained Gateshead last season but is now excited to be back at Croft Park Deverdics said: “I really enjoyed my previous spell at the club, it was a great year. The manager has done a lot of good business. The players brought back have an affiliation with the club, the other signings that have been made are established at this level.”

