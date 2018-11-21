Dogged Terriers hit back for win

Bedlington Terriers 3-2 Ryton & Crawcrook

An own goal in stoppage time capped a spirited comeback by Bedlington Terriers against Ryton & Crawcrook Albion on Saturday at Dr Pit Welfare Park, and saw them take all three points after trailing by two goals at half-time.

Manager David Leightley made five changes from the team which lost at Washington seven days earlier with new signing Brad Skirpan replacing the injured Sean McCafferty in goal, and Adam McGuinness, Kevin Westphal, Steve Gibson and Ronnie Jones returning for Paul Wardle, Chris Glass, Stephen Young and Brad Higgins.

Ryton took the lead after 15 minutes when a shot from the edge of the area found the target. Then after 42 minutes, the visitors doubled the lead when twice in a minute the ball was lost on the edge of the home penalty area. The first shot hit the ball and bounced down and out amid claims that it had crossed the line. The second found the net.

Half-time came with Terriers two down and showing little sign of scoring.

The second half saw a remarkable transformation. After 74 minutes a Michael Bell cross from the left was met by Adam McGuiness with a glancing header which the visitors’ keeper was unable to reach with a despairing dive to pull a goal back. It was a first goal for the club for the big centre half.

Then after 83 minutes, substitute Higgins took the ball past four defenders just inside the penalty area before pulling it square for Westphal to fire home for the equaliser.

Terriers streamed forward in an attempt to score the winner. An Adam Harvey shot in the first minute of stoppage time flew over the bar before an apparently harmless shot from Bell was turned into his own net by former Terrier Mason Stephenson in a vain attempt to clear the lines.