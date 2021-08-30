Dramatic late injury-time equaliser for Ashington

Ashington FC

Ross’s effort - in a game which see-sawed one way then the other - extended the Colliers’ unbeaten away run to four matches in the Ebac Northern League’s first division.

However, it was even more welcome with manager Ian Skinner only able to name three substitutes – including goalkeeper Adam McHugh – as he had to reckon without injured trio Max Emmerson, Bobby Taylor and Dean Briggs whilst Jordan Summerly and Curtis Coppen were unavailable.

Yannick Aziakonou returned to the starting line up in the centre of defence and made a superb tackle in the penalty area in the seventh minute to halt Guilherme Baltazar.

The game changed within the space of two minutes as Ashington ought to have gone in front but then found themselves a goal behind. In the 13th minute, a darting run by Brandon Slater gave the number seven a clear opening but his shot was held by goalkeeper Finn Hodgson.

Allotment countered and a through ball found Callum Larmouth who made no mistake, burying a left footer from eight yards inside Karl Dryden’s right hand post.

Midway through the period, a great ball down the right by Dominic Agnew found Slater but his cross was intercepted then a speculative effort from the left from all of 35 yards by Luke Salmon hit the frame of the goal with Hodgson well beaten.

In the 34th minute, Dryden had to be at his best to make a smart save from Jacob Foster then right on the stroke of half time, a long ball by Tom Bramley found Slater but he blazed over.

Just short of the hour mark, Ashington got back on terms. Danny Anderson swung over a corner from the right and Bramley netted with a downward half volley from 12 yards.

Four minutes later, a great piece of skill by Ross saw him bamboozle two defenders and when he ventured into the box, he was brought down by Graham Williams. Ryan McGorrigan stepped up and sent Hodgson the wrong way from the spot to put the Colliers 2-1 up.

Dryden denied Baltazar then a shot on the turn from substitute Dean Walker went just wide.

But in another twist - and inside an eight minute period - Allotment turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead with their man of the moment Larmouth notching a hat-trick.

The centre forward had caused problems for the visiting rearguard and when the ball broke free to him, Larmouth hammered in the equaliser.

Then in the 86th minute, Anderson upended Baltazar in the area and Larmouth emphatically slotted home the resultant penalty.