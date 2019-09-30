Eightsome reel for New Hartley
New Hartley 8Horden Youths 0New Hartley got back to winning ways with a 8-0 win over Horden.
It took an own goal to break the deadlock on 25 minutes quickly followed by a second from Damien Conner. Hartley then hit the visitors with a three goal blast, Conner completing his hat-trick and Kai Slinn making it 5-0. The second half belonged to Hartley substitutes as Will Jenkins made it 6-0 and a double from Sam Robertson.