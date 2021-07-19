Fans see Spartans kick off pre-season with a win

Action from Spartans v Middlesbrough U23s.

In front of a home crowd for the first time since February 2020, Jordan Hickey opened the scoring on six minutes before a fine individual goal from Harry Green quickly levelled the scores.

But, Karl Byrne, a substitute midway through the second half, ensured Michael Nelson’s side started pre-season with a morale-boosting victory.

Robbie Dale, having ended his retirement to re-join the club on Friday, went into the starting XI alongside a flurry of new signings.

Tickets for the CEFO CFS Challenge Trophy tie with South Shields are now on sale via the club’s online booking system.

Blyth Spartans who were due to travel to take on North Shields on Wednesday, entertain the Mariners on Saturday, July 24 in their third game of pre-season as Nelson’s men prepare for the upcoming National League North campaign.

Kick-off at Croft Park is 3pm as both clubs compete to lift some pre-season silverware.

Other upcoming friendlies are against Hartlepool (home) on Tuesday, July 27; Hebburn Town (away) on Saturday, July 31; Newcastle United U23s (home) on Tuesday, August 3 and Stockton Town (home) on Saturday, August 7.