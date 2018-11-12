Fifth straight defeat for Colliers

Ashington 0-3 Newton Aycliffe

Ashington’s miserable run continued at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday when Newton Aycliffe scored three goals inside quarter of an hour during the first half to condemn the Colliers to their fifth league defeat of the season, writes Brian Bennett.

Having exited three cup competitions in a short space of time recently, Steve Bowey’s side have now extended their winless sequence to five matches and after Ben Wood and Tom Gavin had put the visitors firmly in control with two goals in three minutes, a third from Vincent Gash on the stroke of half time ensured there was no way back for the Wansbeck outfit.

Wood was a key figure for the Newtonians in the first period being in the thick of the action and his involvement began after only two minutes when he cut inside from the right and saw his left foot effort tipped around by home ‘keeper Conor Grant. Shaun Vipond then made two vital interceptions in quick succession, the latter when he headed clear a goalbound shot from James Rowe before Ashington finally made an impression.

Lewis King, Lee McAndrew and Zak Atkinson combined to set up Jack Butler but his shot effort was blocked. The Colliers continued to probe and when Vipond rolled a free kick sideways, Glenn Caygill advanced and let fly with a right footer from 20 yards which whistled inches wide of the post. The home side’s spell of dominance continued when Chris Youldon crossed from the right flank for skipper David Edwards whose first time volley from the edge of the area flashed narrowly past.

The pendulum swung back to Aycliffe and it came as no surprise when they opened the scoring in the 28th minute through danger man Wood who stroked a low left footer from 16 yards across Grant and inside the post. Goal number two arrived shortly afterwards and was a beauty from full back Tom Gavin.

Aycliffe were awarded a free-kick 30 yards out and Gavin stepped up to curled a superb effort inside the near upright. Ashington were out of sorts and they suffered a further body blow four minutes from the break when Gash added a third. Rowe and Wood schemed the move and when the latter’s effort was repelled by Grant, Gash had the simple task of tapping the rebound into the net. Forty seconds into the second period, King’s cross saw Edwards loft the ball over then at the other end, Wood’s low effort was held by Grant at the second attempt.

Stuart Thompson set up an opportunity for Gash who flicked wide then an effort from distance by King was grasped by Winter. After that the half quickly turned into a tame affair. An angled drive by Wood went over the bar and a shot from Ashington’s Butler which was off target represented the only decent chances in the final half hour.

*Before the game, the Last Post was played by Yvonne Wood from Newton Aycliffe and an impeccably observed two minutes silence was held to commemorate the centenary of World War One.

*On Saturday, Ashington are away to Shildon (3pm).