First away win for Terriers

Redcar Athletic 1-3 Bedlington Terriers

A composed performance saw Bedlington Terriers come away from Green Lane on Wednesday evening with all three points from a game in which they were rarely troubled.

Manager David Leightley made only one change from the team which beat Whickham, with Dan Costello coming in for the ill Kyle Dobson at left back.

The chance fell to the Terriers after four minutes when Cameron Fenton beat his marker in the penalty area only to have his shot saved by the home keeper diving low to his right.

Ronnie Young was first to the rebound but his shot from an acute angle was collected by the keeper.

After 26 minutes Terriers went ahead when Kevin Westphal rose to power home a header from an Adam Harvey corner on the left. Then on 30 minutes a Harvey shot from fully 45 yards flew over the keeper’s head and dripped just under the crossbar to double the lead.

The second half saw Terriers increase their lead Fwhen enton dispossessed a defender and fired home from inside the box.

There were few scares for the Terriers who finally gained their first away league victory of the season.

Manager Leightley said: “This was a good three points away. The first half in particular, was a very very comfortable performance. We could have asserted ourselves more though.

Next up for Terriers is a home game against Birtley on Saturday, kick off 3 pm

Team: McCafferty, Harvey, Costello, Herron, McGuiness, Gibson, Westphal (Williamson 70), Wardle, Young (Sherlock 64), Jones (Higgins 81), Fenton (Costello 87).