First away win of season for Spartans

Levi Amantchi.

Lee Clark’s side battled hard for 90 minutes and got the three points they deserved to secure their first away win of the season, with Amantchi tapping home at the back post after 75 minutes.

There was little in the first half with Callum Roberts and Michael Sweet having efforts blocked.

The home side almost took the lead three minutes into the second half as Daniel Trickett-Smith tested Mark Foden from a free-kick but he could only parry to Callum Saunders who saw his rebounded effort flash wide of the goal.

Olly Scoot should have opened the scoring after 53 minutes as Roberts pulled the ball back but Scott could not find a way past Harry Allen 10-yards.

Isaac Sinclair managed to get past Rhys Evans before hooking a cross to the back post for Trickett-Smith but his acrobatic effort went aimlessly over from close range.

After a quick free-kick, Roberts beat his man and crossed into the box where an Adam Wrightson shot zipped past the far post.

The deadlock was finally broken with a well-worked goal when Anthony Callaghan, on the overlap, picked out Amantchi at the back-post for his first goal in a Spartans shirt.