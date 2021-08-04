First league win for Ashington

Ashington FC.

Clearly Skinner’s lads got the message loud and clear after Saturday’s opening 2-2 draw away to Penrith. On Tuesday, they left every ounce of energy on the pitch in a performance which resulted in the players receiving a deserved standing ovation as they came off the field at both half time and after the final whistle.

Two expertly executed free kicks from Max Cowburn, coupled with goals from Ryan McGorrigan and Dean Briggs were included in an unbelievable first period which left the County Durham outfit shell shocked.

The last time Ashington won by a four goal margin in a contest between the sides was in the 2013-14 campaign – a 5-1 drubbing – yet there was no suggestion of what was to come with the visitors clearly the better side in the opening exchanges even if they failed to trouble Adam McHugh in the home goal.

Consequently they were rocked on their heels on the quarter hour after Briggs had been sent tumbling by James Harwood.

Dead ball specialist Max Cowburn stepped forward and curled a superb right footer from 25 yards wide of ‘keeper Decklan Greenwood with the ball going into the net off the post.

McHugh had to be at his best to push around a shot from distance by Jordan Lavery then an effort on the turn by Jordan Blinco from ten yards crashed narrowly wide.

Ashington’s riposte after 25 minutes, was to add a second.

McGorrigan took down a cross from the left by Luke Salmon then turned and fired inside the post from eight yards.

McHugh was called into action again just past the half hour mark repelling a shot from Blinco with Ben Sampson blocking the rebound from Anthony Bell.

The home contingent in a tremendous crowd of 337 had already been on their feet appreciative of the first two goals – and they standing again as Ashington made it four ahead of the break.

In the 34th minute, Briggs ventured forward until he was brought down 25 yards out.

Cowburn stepped up again and although the free kick on this occasion was further to the right – the end result was stunning with another unerring finish.

Then five minutes before half time, Salmon won the ball on the left and slipped it across for Briggs who waltzed through the West defence and stroked his shot wide of the advancing Greenwood.

Just past the quarter hour mark in the second period, McHugh had to be alert to turn around an effort by Adam Mitchell but two minutes later, Ashington almost scored what would have been a terrific fifth.

Ben Harmison, McGorrigan and Cowburn combined to set up Salmon whose header flashed wide.

West were still asking questions and after Arron Thompson had fired wide and Blinco had hooked over, the home crossbar was left rocking when a thunderous effort from Blinco smacked against the bar, bounced down on the line and was cleared.