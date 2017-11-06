First win for the new boss

Ashington 3-0 Jarrow Roofing

It was relief more than jubilation at Woodhorn Lane on Saturday as goals from central defenders Craig Scott and Wayne Buchanan plus a second half strike from Kyle Downey wrapped up a first victory for Steve Bowey in the managerial seat at Ashington, writes Brian Bennett.

The performance was by no means vintage or spectacular but Bowey and his assistant Gareth McAlindon will not care a jot as their side ground out a much needed win following two defeats since they took charge.

The Colliers got off to a great start with two goals inside the opening 20 minutes.

The first stemmed from an in-swinging corner on the right from Downey which was met at the far post by skipper Scott who headed firmly past ‘keeper Dan Regan.

Then in the 18th minute, the lead was doubled. Paul Antony’s precision cross from the right found Buchanan and his bullet-header left Regan rooted to the spot as it crashed inside the far corner.

Ashington had opportunities to add to their tally. After a cross from Lee McAndrew, Dale Pearson returned the ball back into the middle but Ben Sampson’s left footer was held by Regan. Minutes later, Stephenson got the faintest of touches onto another McAndrew delivery into the area but the goalbound effort was touched away by Regan.

Towards the end of the half, David Palmer missed a glorious chance to half the deficit when he met a cross from the left but placed a right foot shot wide. Back came the hosts and after Sampson was not far away with a dipping 30 yarder.

A turning point arrived three minutes inside the second period. Antony lost possession on the half way line and ex Collier Paul Gardiner went through but was denied by the sprawling Conor Grant.

Pearson failed to connect in front of goal after a pass by Scott but in the 65th minute, Ashington effectively put the seal on the three points with a third from Downey. Sampson was initially involved then when the ball was played over the head of a Jarrow defender, Downey coolly took it down then lashed a right footer into the roof of the net.

*On Saturday (November 11), Ashington are away to Guisborough (3pm).