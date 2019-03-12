Fitzpatrick double downs Robins

North Shields 0-2 Dunston UTS

Two goals from Mark Fitzpatrick gave top of the table Dunston UTS a 2-0 win over over North Shields, whose losing streak in the league new stretches to four.

After an evenly contested first half the league leaders opened the scoring shortly before the break when Fitzpatrick beat the offside trap before firing home from close range.

The Robins almost levelled in the second period when both Gary Day and Jordan Summerly struck a post in quick succession.

However, a late penalty converted by the league’s top goalscorer ensured the home side’s poor run of form in the league continued.

North Shields will now hope for better fortune when they take on Sunderland RCA away on Saturday . They are also due to meet Ryton & Crawcrook in a friendly at home next Tuesday.