Former Hartlepool United and Carlisle United defender Nathan Buddle announced as Blyth Spartans captain

Nathan Buddle has officially been confirmed as new club captain of Blyth Spartans.

Former Gateshead and Carlisle United centre-back Buddle agreed to return for a third spell with Spartans earlier this summer as part of an overhaul of Michael Nelson’s squad.

The defender played a key role in helping the Spartans manager bring several former favourites back to the club ahead of the new National League North season.

Nelson has now turned to Buddle to lead his new look side as they look to move on from two underwhelming seasons at the club and the 27-year-old revealed his excitement over his manager’s decision to hand him the armband.

He said: “I can’t wait to lead the lads out, even more so with this Covid situation. I think my last competitive game was Boxing Day.

“To lead this club out as captain - I just can’t wait.

“Going back to Carlisle, Danny Grainger was a fantastic captain.

“Gateshead was Ben Clark. James Curtis and Robbie (Dale) - all had different ways of leading but hopefully I can take a little bit from each one and follow in their footsteps.

“I would love to have the same CV as Robbie has had! Promotion, FA Cup third round as captain - that is something I would love.”

The impressive summer recruitment overseen by Nelson has reinvigorated the excitement around the club as ahead of Saturday’s opening pre-season friendly at Northern Premier League club Marske United.

After two seasons fighting at the wrong end of the table, Buddle is hopeful his side can enjoy a positive preparation for the new season and cause “a few surprises” when the competitive action gets underway.

“We’ll see how it goes but looking ahead to this season, we need a solid pre-season and take the competitive season game-by-game.

“It’s a good, strong squad and I think we can make a few surprises this year, but we’ll take it as it comes.”