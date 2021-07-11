Former Hartlepool United midfielder Nicky Deverdics signs for Blyth Spartans

Nicky Deverdics has completed his move to Blyth Spartans.

The 33-year-old midfielder had a one-season stay with the club a decade ago as he featured alongside the likes of Stephen Turnbull, Paul Brayson and Robbie Dale in a side that narrowly missed out on the Conference North play-offs.

He officially completed a return to the club on Friday as he becomes the eighteenth new signing of a hectic summer for Spartans boss Nelson.

Deverdics explained the reasoning behind the move and expressed his desire to help Spartans compete higher up the National League North table after two seasons battling relegation.

He said: “That was part of the reason, that perked my ears up a little bit because no disrespect to the club, the last two years has been a struggle.

“Nelse has done a lot of good business, done it early and that’s when I have seen the transfers roll in and you’re seeing he’s signed and he’s signed, they’re not going to be bad, they’re going to have a go and be competitive.

“Looking at the squad, I’d like to be competitive, I don’t want to go stupid because it’s my first day.

“The names they have brought back have an affiliation with the club, the other signings that have been made are established at this level.”

The move to Croft Park has reunited Deverdics with his former Gateshead team-mate and player-coach Nelson.

The midfielder explained that the former Hartlepool United and Norwich City defender was “a big part” of his decision to reject interest from elsewhere to re-join Spartans.

“I know him, I have worked with him, I know what he’s like, how he wants to play, and I know him as a character.

“I did want to play for him to be honest, he was a big part of it.

“He played with me and coached me just over a year ago, he knows pretty much everything about me on the pitch.