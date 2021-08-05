Former Newcastle United striker Lewis McNall says there is a 'feel-good factor' at Blyth Spartans

Blyth Spartans striker Lewis McNall. (Photo credit: Bill Broadley)

The former Newcastle United youngster grabbed his first Spartans goal on Tuesday night as his side saw off the current crop of Magpies prospects with a 3-0 win at Croft Park.

Michael Nelson’s side round off their preparations for next Saturday’s league opener with Alfreton Town when they host Northern Premier League newcomers Stockton Town on Saturday.

McNall revealed that confidence is high in the Spartans camp as a new-look squad looks to make an impact in non-league’s second tier this season.

He told The Leader: “We have a really good mix of experience and youth in the squad, and we are really started to gel on the pitch.

“We have put in a few good performances in pre-season, and you can sense things coming together.

“There is a real feel-good factor around the place, and I am absolutely loving being part of this football club.

“We have a good squad, we have great staff and we are all learning from the gaffer and Micky (Barron) with every week.”

Tuesday’s win against the Magpies youngsters provided McNall with a moment he has worked towards after three years of recovery from two cruciate ligament injuries.

The striker tapped home from close range to grab his side’s third goal of the game and is now hoping to force his way into Nelson’s starting line-up as he regains full fitness ahead of the new campaign.

“The goal was a moment I have worked towards for so long,” he explained.

“I have worked so hard and, yes, it was a tap-in, yes it was six yards out, yes, it was a friendly, but it meant so much to me.

“I am nursing a bit of a heel injury at the moment, but the game against Newcastle was the best I have felt since I have come to the club.