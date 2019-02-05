Four new faces sign for the Colliers

Ashington FC’s interim manager Ian Skinner has boosted his wafer-thin squad by signing four players – Brandon Morrison, Sanny Lingthep, Harry Stansfield and Tom Lycett - from Darlington FC, writes Brian Bennett.

Skinner revealed the details on Saturday when he said: “Basically I contacted a number of our local clubs to see if they could help us out because the squad was a little bit thin.

“I spoke to the Darlington manager Tommy Wright and he was great and I cannot speak highly enough of him.

“He mentioned a few names of lads who he wanted to have some game time - youngsters who had been travelling with the first team in recent weeks but who had been 16th 17th and 18th man and not really featuring.

“I wanted some competition for places at the top end of the pitch and Tommy (Wright) had two forwards I could take in Brandon Morrison and Sanny Lingthep whilst he also mentioned Harry Stansfield and Tom Lycett whom he was really keen for me to take as well.

“He said he would appreciate it if we took all four because we would be helping Darlington out as well as ourselves. The four lads trained with us on Thursday and looked good but it will be better to see them in a game.

* On Saturday (February 9), Ashington are on their travels at Ryhope CW (3pm kick-off). Midfielders Karl Ross and David Edwards are both ruled out but full back Jay Hornsby comes back into the reckoning after completing a couple of training sessions.