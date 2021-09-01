Frustration in home defeat for Ashington

Ashington FC.

The sides went into the break all square after a competitive first half which was shaded by the visitors but in the second period, although Ashington had a lot of the ball, they infuriated their fans - as they had done in the first 45 minutes - with moves breaking down on a regular basis.

Yet early doors, it could have been so different had Ben Sampson – restored to the midfield – put away a gilt edged opportunity.

Luke Salmon initiated the move down the left and slotted a pass through to Ryan McGorrigan whose left footer was parried out by ‘keeper James Dawson. The ball rebounded into the path of Sampson but the number seven side footed wide with an open goal at his mercy.

Three minutes later, the visitors took the lead. Salmon conceded a free kick on the right and when Matthew Bell floated the ball into the danger zone, Redcar skipper Jordan Rivis planted a firm header beyond ‘keeper Karl Dryden and into the net.

Ashington’s play had been sloppy and their passing careless but after captain Karl Ross had tried his luck from distance with an effort which was fielded by Dawson, the home side got back on terms in the 24th minute through centre back Ben Harmison.

Awarded a free kick on the right, Max Cowburn sent the ball into the area where Harmison headed it from eight yards over a cluster of players and into the roof of the net.

Before the half hour mark, Redcar’s Bell – whose delivery from set pieces was causing problems – was forced to leave the field with a shoulder injury.

In the 32nd minute, the Colliers came so close to edging in front. Sampson cut inside and found Cowburn whose first time shot from the edge of the area struck the inside of the post and cannoned away to safety.

Shortly afterwards, following a corner, Dominic Agnew missed a glorious opportunity heading wide at the far post from a cross by skipper Ross then Agnew and Sampson combined down the right flank to release Cowburn who put a great ball in which flashed across the face of the Redcar goal.

With half time approaching, Stuart Browne and Issac Walker linked to set up a chance for substitute Owen Clarkson whose shot was deflected behind for a corner.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Ashington forced a corner and when Cowburn’s flag kick was only half cleared, the ball broke to McGorrigan but his half volley from the edge of the box was clutched by Dawson.

Salmon flashed a low drive wide then in the 56th minute, a right sided free kick by Rivis surprised everyone before it cannoned off the far post.

For all Ashington’s final pass was infuriating the home fans, they still kept plugging away and just prior to the midway point in the period, a breakaway attack saw a good interchange between McGorrigan and Cowburn but when the latter tried to find McGorrigan, his cross was cut out by the alert Dawson.

However, in the 70th minute, Ashington were stung when Redcar went in front for a second time when Walker squeezed his shot through the smallest of gaps between Dryden and the post.

In the final ten minutes as Ashington continued to press, a corner from Cowburn was headed back across but McGorrigan’s flick went straight into Dawson’s midriff.

Colliers manager Ian Skinner had changed personnel sending on substitutes Curtis Coppen and Brandon Slater and throwing Harmison up front and in the 85th minute, Harmison put the ball into the net from a Cowburn pass but the goal was disallowed for offside.

In the third minute of time added on - and with the final kick of the game - Redcar made it 3-1 when Connor Smith picked up a ricochet off an Ashington defender, broke through and rammed home.

After the match, frustrated manager Ian Skinner said: ““We need to address our home form because it’s not good enough to be fair.

"Obviously Woodhorn Lane is a nice arena for teams to come and play and they get a lift playing on a good pitch and in front of a good crowd - but the only people who don’t seem to get a lift at the minute is our players.

"It’s not the time to press the panic button but it’s still a recurring theme.

"That said, first half we’ve had enough chances to win the game. We should have scored after about three or four minutes and I’m not sure Ben Sampson will get many better chances than that.

He went on: “Coming down the hill after the break we just wanted to play a little bit quicker and with a little bit more purpose. We huffed and puffed but never really threatened the Redcar goal and I can’t remember too many clear cut chances. We got into some good areas but we were a little bit wasteful and a little bit lack-lustre in the final third. Second half we were poor and individual errors also kicked in for Redcar’s second and third goals.”

“Obviously I’m disappointed. We need to sort our home form out and we need to regroup a little bit. We haven’t got a settled squad let alone a settled team because there’s three and four changes – enforced ones may I add – every game at the minute for various reasons which is starting to show a little bit - and consequently we have lost some of our rhythm that we showed earlier in the season.”