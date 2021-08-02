Hat-trick as Terriers overcome Town in league opener
Bedlington Terriers 3Blyth Town 2Bedlington and Blyth opened their Northern League Division 2 campaign with a local derby match on Saturday.
It was Blyth’s first game back in the Northern League after stepping up from the Northern Alliance League and they will have been disappointed not to take a point after conceding a late goal.
The hosts moved into a two-goal lead in the first half through striker Sado Djalo before Rhys Groves pulled a goal back.The Terriers hit the bar through Djalo in the second half and under a minute later Blyth drew level in the game when Nathan Beesley steered home from close range.Captain John Iveson was shown a controversial second yellow card. The hosts were then awarded a late corner in which Djalo scored the winner from to snatch the three points with his hat-trick.
On Tuesday, Terriers are away to Durham City with Blyth Town also on their travels, away to Redcar.