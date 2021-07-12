Hat-trick for Ashington!

Football.

Last week, the FA conducted the first batch of draws for the early rounds of the Emirates FA Cup and Buildbase FA Vase and Ashington have drawn Newcastle Benfield in both.

The Colliers will host the Lions in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday August 7 with the winners at home to Dunston in the preliminary round.

In the first qualifying round of the FA Vase, Ashington will travel to Sam Smiths Park on Saturday September 11 with the victors away to Silsden or Albion Sports.

The third part of the hat-trick sees the two sides face each other in their Ebac Northern League first division clash at Ashington’s dwmedia Stadium on Saturday October 2.

Ashington FC manager Ian Skinner said of the FA Cup draw: “It could have been kinder to us – but on the other hand it could have been tougher. The clash will come very early in the season – our third game – and probably gives us one opportunity to do our homework and to have a look at Benfield. We will prepare the best we can to get a positive result and look to go progress to the next round.”

As for the Vase contest, Skinner added: “I’d love to know what the probability was of drawing the same club (Newcastle Benfield) even though it’s regionalised. By the time we play in the Vase, it’ll be over a month into the campaign so hopefully things will have settled down and be in a rhythm and it should make for a good game.”

He went on: “It’s a unique hat trick and I cannot ever remember it happening before. I reckon the outcome of the first game will influence the others and I’d like to hope it’s us coming out on the right side of three positive results.”