Home loss for Blyth Town in Northern League

Blyth Town FC.

Afterwards, the Blyth management admitted it was not the result they were hoping for, but they admitted fellow newcomers Horden CW had been the better side on the day and deserved to take the victory.

Town got off to the best possible start when, in front of a 200-plus crowd, Andrew Johnston fired the home side in front after ten minutes.

However, the visitors came straight back strongly and equalised through Chris Tarn on the half-hour mark.

It was level at the break, but Horden came out strong in the second period and they took the lead through an own goal.

Town tried to force their way back into the game, but two goals within the space of ten minutes, after the hour mark, ensured the points were going back to Wearside with Liam Dunn and Cal Hodge grabbing the goals for the visitors.

Michael Connor’s side will be looking to put the defeat behind them quickly as they were due to play host to Billingham Synthonia at Gateway Park on Wednesday evening before facing Ash Winning away on Saturday.