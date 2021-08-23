Home losses for Terriers and Blyth

Northern League.

Bedlington went down to a 4-3 home defeat at the hands of Esh Winning, whilst Blyth lost 2-1 at home to Chester le Street.

Terriers took an early 1-0 lead through Nellis, but Esh Winning hit back to score four times and take control of the match.

The home side continued to battle and two goals from Sado Djalo got them back in contention, but they could not find a equaliser.

The defeat followed on from a 3-3 away draw against Billingham Synthonia when the Terriers’ goals came from Lashley, Djalo and Nellis.

On Saturday (August 28), Bedlington are away to Chester le Street.

Meanwhile, Blyth Town lost 2-1 at home to Chester le Street at the weekend.

Blyth took the lead with a ninth minute goal from Hodgson, who scored from a corner taken by Johnson, but the visitors equalised after 29 minutes through Ward and it remained 1-1 at the break.

Chester le Street's winnin g goal came in the 59th minute from Hepplewhite.

On Saturday, Blyth Town are away to Jarrow.