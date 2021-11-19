JJ O'Donnell admits he wouldn't pay to watch Blyth Spartans as they look to end dismal run

Blyth Spartans midfielder JJ O'Donnell

Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Hereford condemned Spartans to their ninth consecutive loss in all competitions and led to the departure of manager Michael Nelson.

The result also left the Croft Park club sat at the bottom of the National League North table ahead of Saturday’s home game with fellow strugglers Guiseley.

O’Donnell stressed that he understood the frustrations of the Green Army and challenged his side to improve their recent performances to repay them for the faith they have shown during a poor run of form.

He told the News Post Leader: “We need them more than ever to be honest but we need to give them something to shout about by putting in a performance on Saturday.

“I understand the frustrations of supporters because I wouldn’t pay to watch us at the moment.

“They go along to be entertained and seeing us not scoring and conceding far too many goals is not what they want.

“We have to kick on because the supporters have been nothing but brilliant to us so far this season, they’ve backed us in every game and they are always there for us.

“Now it’s time for us to repay them by turning our season around, starting with an improvement on Saturday.”

Spartans go into Saturday’s game sat level on points with their visitors although the Yorkshire outfit sit three places higher.

O’Donnell insisted his side have to show the belief that was on display during a positive start to the season that saw Spartans lose just one of their opening eight fixtures in all competitions.

“It has been tough, but the quality is there and it’s up to us to do something about it.

“You don’t want to get cut adrift, you want to get points on the board and it’s important we do that on Saturday.

“We have to believe we can win every game and we have to have that belief.

“Saturday is a game we should expect to win, especially at home and it is down to us as players to stop this run.